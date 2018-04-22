Richards (3-0) allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out 11 across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Giants.

Richards' ability to record 11 strikeouts suggests that he was able to work through the Giants' lineup with ease, but that wasn't the case as they fouled off 22 of his pitches as opposed to swinging and missing on only 12 occasions. While it still took him 104 pitches to work six innings, he was able to hit that threshold for the first time this season and it wasn't a coincidence that this start was also the first time he walked fewer than three batters in a start. If Richards' can limit his walks, he is capable of posting this type of stat-line consistently.