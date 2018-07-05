Richards struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Mariners, earning a win after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk.

The strikeouts were good to see in Richards' first start back from a hamstring injury, though the start was not without blemishes, as he allowed back-to-back homers to Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy in the second inning. The 30-year-old's season ERA now sits at 3.42, and he's posted a career-high 10.5 K/9. He'll next take the hill Tuesday against the Mariners.