Richards gave up three runs on five hits, struck out four and walked none over 5.1 innings but didn't factor into the decision as the Angels topped the Twins 7-4 on Thursday.

Richards was cruising through five innings and looked like he was on his way to a smooth victory after getting staked to a 4-0 lead, but he ended up getting chased from the contest after serving up a three-run homer to Brian Dozier and was ultimately forced to settle for the no-decision. The 29-year-old now has a 4.08 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and a 49:20 K:BB through 39.2 innings this season.