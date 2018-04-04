Richards (1-0) got the win, allowing two earned runs on one hit, walking four and striking out nine over 5.2 innings in a 13-2 blowout victory for the Angels over the Indians on Wednesday.

A two-run home run surrendered to Jose Ramirez was the lone blemish on a solid outing for Richards, as that long ball was actually the only hit he gave up on the evening. Richards has a 3.56 ERA in his 100 career starts and he has the stuff to be a viable part of a fantasy staff, it will just be a matter of staying on the field in 2018, as the 29-year-old has thrown just 64.1 innings over the past two seasons due to an assortment of injuries.