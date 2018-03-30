Angels' Garrett Richards: Struggles in season debut

Richards pitched five innings Thursday against the A's, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

This was a disappointing season debut for Richards, whose biggest problem has always been staying on the field rather than his skills. He was touched up for back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning by Khris Davis and Matt Olson, two prolific power hitters. Given his career HR/9 mark of .69, it's reasonable to write this poor performance off as simply a bad start. However, as velocity data becomes available, it will be important to monitor where Richards' velocity sits in an effort to determine if there are deeper problems relating to his arm health given his past history.