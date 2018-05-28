Angels' Garrett Richards: Struggles in short outing
Richards (4-4) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out three across 2.1 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Yankees.
Richards struggled with his command, as he surrendered five walks and threw two costly wild pitches in a three-run third inning for New York. He's been tabbed with the loss in each of his last three games and has accrued a 3.67 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 60 strikeouts across 54 innings. He'll look to redeem himself in his next start, which figures to come Friday against Texas.
