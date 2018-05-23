Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes loss against Blue Jays
Richards (4-3) was charged with five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He struck out four.
A Chris Young error in the first inning allowed two runs to score and Richards allowed a homer to the next batter he faced, putting the Angels in an early 5-0 hole. He avoided any major damage to his ledger and Richards now has a 3.31 ERA and 1.26 WHIP on the season. The strikeouts have been down in his last few outings (12 over his last 17.1 frames), but the walks have come down too. He will look take advantage of a favorable road matchup in Detroit next week.
