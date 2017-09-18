Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes loss Sunday

Richards (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing two earned runs on two hits across five innings to the Rangers, who won 4-2. He also walked one and struck out seven.

Richards remains winless this season -- although he's only made four starts thanks to long-term injury issues. He's only allowed four earned runs and two walks across his three September outings (while also striking out 14), so he might be worth plugging into your lineup for one of his last few starts of 2017.