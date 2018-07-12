Richards (Tommy John surgery) is aiming to return for the 2020 season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The Angels' ace is set to undergo the procedure on July 24, after which point Richards will embark on the lengthy rehab process that accompanies Tommy John surgery. The timing of Richards' injury is particularly unfortunate as he'll not only miss the remainder of 2018, but early reports suggest that a return during the 2019 season is unlikely as well. If that remains the case, Richards will have plenty of time to get his arm in peak shape heading into the 2020 season.