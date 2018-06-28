Angels' Garrett Richards: To begin rehab assignment Friday
Richards (hamstring) will embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It remains to be seen whether Richards will require a pair of outings at the minor-league level or if just one will be sufficient, but the right-hander was able to show solid progress this past week by throwing off the mound on two separate instances. Look for him to try and last at least three or four innings with Inland Empire on Friday, after which an update on his status should be announced.
