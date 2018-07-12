Angels' Garrett Richards: To undergo Tommy John surgery
Richards (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
After an MRI revealed damage in his UCL, Richards has decided to eschew the rest-and-rehab route this time and undergo Tommy John surgery. With that, the Angels will be without their staff ace for likely at least one calendar year while Richards rehabs his repaired pitching elbow.
