Angels' Garrett Richards: Will face live hitters this week
Manager Mike Scioscia said Richards (biceps) is scheduled to face live hitters sometime this week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After working through a couple of bullpen sessions, Richards is now ready to face hitters for the first time since landing on the shelf back in April. If all goes well, he should be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment shortly after, putting his estimated return date around the end of August or beginning of September.
