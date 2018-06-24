Angels' Garrett Richards: Will throw off mound Monday
Richards (hamstring) will throw off a mound Monday and Wednesday before making a rehab start over the weekend, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Richards has been out since June 15 with a hamstring strain. The given timeline would have him set to return to major-league action at some point in the first week of July.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Starts playing catch•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Lands on disabled list•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Slated for MRI on Thursday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Diagnosed with hamstring tightness•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Likely dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Exits Wednesday's game following second frame•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...