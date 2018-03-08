Angels' Garrett Richards: Working on curveball with success
Richards was relying heavily on his curveball in his third spring training start (4.0 innings, two hits, one run and seven strikeouts) against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Richards has made a point to improve his curveball -- and incorporate it more often during the regular season -- this spring, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The flamethrowing righty has primarily been a fastball/slider pitcher early in his career, never surpassing a six percent usage rate of his curve in any of the three seasons where he has surpassed 145 innings pitched. Incorporating more curveballs into his repertoire will not only keep opposing hitters honest, but throwing less high-stress sliders could potentially help the oft-injured pitcher stay off the disabled list, which has been the bane of his fantasy value over the past couple of seasons.
