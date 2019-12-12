Williams was traded to the Angels on Thursday in exchange for Zack Cozart and Will Wilson.

Williams saw a heavy workload for Double-A Richmond in 2019, pitching 110 innings with a 3.60 ERA and 108:61 K:BB. The southpaw will head to the Angels' organization as the player to be named later in the trade that sent Cozart and Wilson to the Giants. Williams likely still requires more time before making his major-league debut, but his development has been encouraging so far.