Angels' George Klassen: Tosses four innings in no-decision

Klassen did not factor into Friday's decision against Miami, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out three across four innings.

Klassen was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Friday's start, his first major-league outing since April 11 and third of the season. He failed to make it through three innings in each of his first two starts, giving up seven runs (six earned) across those two outings. Klassen was better in Friday's appearance, limiting the Marlins to just one run, though he ran up his pitch count to 83 while tossing 46 strikes, and he recorded only nine first-pitch strikes to 20 batters. He's expected to take a couple more turns in the rotation, at least until Yusei Kikuchi (shoulder) is cleared to return from his rehab assignment. Klassen is tentatively lined up to face the Rangers at home next week.