The Angels optioned Reyes to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After allowing three runs in three innings since being recalled from Triple-A last week, Reyes will head back to the minors in favor of Jhonathan Diaz, who was recalled in a corresponding move. Reyes holds a 6.25 ERA and 1.67 WHIP through 36 innings in Triple-A this season, and he would likely only return to the majors this year as a depth piece.