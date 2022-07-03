Reyes (elbow) has posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.51 WHIP while striking out 33 and gathering four saves across 25.1 innings in 25 relief appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake this season.

Though Reyes underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-March 2021, he made a remarkably quick recovery from the procedure, as he was included on Salt Lake's Opening Day roster. Considering the offense-friendly environment he's been pitching in in the Pacific Coast League, Reyes has acquitted himself well, but a promotion to the Angels doesn't appear to be imminent for the 29-year-old.