Reyes was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Reyes will presumably miss an extended period with the injury, though exactly when he's expected back remains unclear. He was always a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, and this news seems to have evaporated his chances completely.
More News
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Dealing with right elbow discomfort•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Exits with trainer•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Joins taxi squad•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Headed to Angels•
-
Padres' Gerardo Reyes: Not on Opening Day roster•