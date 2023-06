The Angels optioned Reyes to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Sunday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

Reyes' stay with the big club lasted just one day, after he was called up from Salt Lake and went on to give up an earned run over his lone inning of work out of the bullpen in Saturday's 6-2 loss before being sent back to the minors. The Angels recalled Jimmy Herget from Triple-A to take Reyes' spot in the bullpen.