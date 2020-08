Reyes was traded from the Padres to the Angels on Sunday in exchange for catcher Jason Castro, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Reyes narrowly missed out on a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster this season. The right-hander had some struggles in his first taste of major-league action last year as he posted a 7.62 ERA and 38:11 K:BB over 26 innings across 27 appearances with the Padres. It's unclear whether the Angels plan to use Reyes in their major-league bullpen during the 2020 season.