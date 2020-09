Reyes is traveling as part of the Angels' taxi squad on their current road trip, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Reyes was acquired from San Diego in exchange for Jason Castro at the trade deadline. The right-handed reliever has not appeared in the majors this season, but he made 27 appearances with the Padres in 2019, logging a 7.62 ERA and 1.35 WHIP along with a 38:11 K:BB. As part of the taxi squad, he'll be eligible to play only if he is first added to the 28-man roster.