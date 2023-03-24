Reyes was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Angels on Friday.
Reyes was unable to secure a spot in the Los Angeles bullpen to begin the 2023 campaign. The right-hander made two appearances for the Angels last season, and he is a good bet to be an up-and-down arm for the club in 2023.
