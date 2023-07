The Angels optioned Reyes to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

This move clears out a 26-man roster spot for Lucas Giolito, who was acquired from the White Sox on Wednesday and will make his Angels debut in a start Friday night against the Blue Jays. Reyes, 30, has allowed six runs -- five earned -- in 6.2 major-league innings this year.