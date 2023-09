Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Reyes has already spent four separate stints on the active roster this season, all of which have been very brief. The 30-year-old righty owns a 7.45 ERA in 9.2 major-league innings this season and a 6.25 ERA in 36 frames for Salt Lake, so he's unlikely to see anything other than low-leverage work during his time with the team.