Reyes (elbow) was outrighted to the minors by the Angels on Friday.
Reyes was diagnosed with a right UCL sprain Tuesday, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster. He was a long shot to make the Angels' roster in the first place, but it appears as though he'll begin the season in the minors if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Diagnosed with UCL sprain•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Dealing with right elbow discomfort•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Exits with trainer•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Joins taxi squad•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Headed to Angels•