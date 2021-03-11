Reyes will undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Reyes was diagnosed with a UCL sprain in early March, and it turns out that the injury is bad enough to require surgery. A typical recovery timeline would see Reyes shut down until the middle of next season. At that point, he'll be a 29-year-old coming off major surgery with just 26 big-league innings to his name.
More News
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Diagnosed with UCL sprain•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Dealing with right elbow discomfort•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Exits with trainer•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Joins taxi squad•
-
Angels' Gerardo Reyes: Optioned to alternate training site•