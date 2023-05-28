Urshela went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Each of Urshela's hits knocked in a run, and he came up a triple shy of the cycle. The infielder hasn't supplied much power this season, as his solo shot was just his second homer in 49 contests on the year, and he's added just seven doubles. He's at least made consistent contact lately, hitting safely in 10 of his last 12 games to raise his slash line to .318/.337/.392 with 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases through 184 plate appearances.