Urshela went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Friday's loss to Toronto.
Offense was tough to come by for Los Angeles against Toronto pitching, as the team managed just three total hits. Urshela was unable to produce a base knock himself, though he helped generate a run in the fourth inning, following a walk with a stolen base and eventually coming around to score on a sacrifice bunt. The veteran has never stolen more than one base in any big-league season and had a 17th percentile sprint speed in 2022, so it's unlikely that he'll suddenly become a serious threat on the basepaths.