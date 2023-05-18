site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-gio-urshela-not-in-thursdays-lineup-874857 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Gio Urshela: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urshela is absent from the Angels' lineup for Thursday's game in Baltimore.
Luis Rengifo will handle third base and Brandon Drury will be at first while Urshela gets some rest. He had started the previous 11 contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read