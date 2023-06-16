Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left pelvis fracture, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Urshela sustained the injury in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rangers, when he stumbled awkwardly over first base while trying to beat out a double-play ball. The Angels haven't yet provided a timeline for Urshela's return, but his move to the IL means he'll be out for at least a week and a half. The Angels called up Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Urshela's spot on the active roster.