Rodriguez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and doesn't appear to be facing any restrictions to begin spring training, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Angels manager Kurt Suzuki noted Tuesday that Rodriguez will have to prove he's healthy during spring training to secure his spot in the Opening Day rotation, but the 26-year-old righty already looks to be off to a good start. Health was a major concern for Rodriguez through his first three seasons in the big leagues with Baltimore, but he displayed plenty of promise when available, pitching to a 4.11 ERA (3.98 xERA) and 18.0 K-BB% over 238.2 innings. However, after Rodriguez had his entire 2025 campaign wiped out due to multiple lat and elbow injuries -- including a debridement procedure in August to remove a bone spur -- expect his workload to be monitored carefully in his first season in Anaheim.