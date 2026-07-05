Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Moving rehab to Triple-A

The Angels transferred Rodriguez's (back) rehab assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Rodriguez made his first rehab appearance with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on June 28 and allowed one earned run over four innings. He threw 57 pitches in the outing, so he needs more time to ramp back up before rejoining the big-league Angels. Rodriguez will make his next rehab start with Salt Lake on Saturday, and he said he could have "pretty close to a normal workload" in the appearance, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. That could put the hurler on track to make his following start in the majors, though a definitive timeline for his return hasn't been announced.