The Angels activated Canning (groin) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Nationals in Anaheim, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though he failed to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster while he was hobbled by a left groin strain, Canning showed enough improvement in the two weeks since spring training ended to join the Angels the first time the team is incorporating a sixth starter into the mix. Canning was given the green light to join the big club after he dazzled in his lone rehab start for Single-A Inland Empire on April 6, when he worked five innings while striking out 10 and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. Canning tossed 92 pitches in that start, so he shouldn't face any limitations Wednesday for a workload standpoint.