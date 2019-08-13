Canning (elbow) was activated off the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday versus the Pirates.

Canning landed on the injured list in early August with right elbow inflammation, but he's able to make a quick return to the starting rotation. The 23-year-old has a 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB over 79.1 innings this season, but his previous outing was one of his best of the year as he fired six scoreless frames with seven strikeouts.

