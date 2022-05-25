Canning (back) said he won't undergo surgery on his back after visiting a special Monday and hopes to pitch again this season, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has been battling the back issues since last July and suffered a setback during spring training, but he'll opt for a rehab program rather than surgery. Canning doesn't have a timeline to start a throwing program, so it seems unlikely he'll be back during the first half of the season. He can continue to be considered out indefinitely at least until he's able to participate in some baseball activities..