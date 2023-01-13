Canninga and the Angels agreed on a one-year, $850,000 contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Canning will avoid the arbitration process with the Angels after the two parties were able to strike a deal Friday. The right-hander missed the 2022 campaign while rehabbing a stress fracture in his lower back and he'll have a shot at returning to the Angels' rotation in 2023. Canning owns a career 4.73 ERA over three seasons with Los Angeles.