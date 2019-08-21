Canning was placed on the injured list Wednesday with right elbow inflammation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The same issue forced Canning onto the injured list earlier in the month, though he was able to return after a brief stay on the shelf. The right-hander is headed back to California to be further evaluated, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. It's not yet clear who will take his place in the rotation, though the Angels can get away with a four-man rotation for most of the month thanks to a flurry of off days.