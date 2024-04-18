Canning (0-3) took the loss Thursday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

While Canning was ultimately charged with his third loss of the year, it was a step in the right direction after he'd allowed four runs or more in each of his first three starts. It looked like it could be another short outing for Canning on Thursday after he allowed two runs in the first inning, but the right-hander would settle in and hold the Rays scoreless over his final 4.1 frames. Canning still sports an ugly 8.05 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 19 innings this season. He's currently slated to face the Orioles at home in his next start.