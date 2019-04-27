Angels' Griffin Canning: Big-league debut coming Tuesday
Canning will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Canning has allowed just one earned run and has a 17:1 K:BB through three starts for Triple-A Salt Lake this season. He's a promising prospect, with a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and a potentially plus slider, backed up by decent command. He'll reach the majors within two years of being taken 47th overall in the 2017 draft.
