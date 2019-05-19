Canning (2-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Royals, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out five.

The rookie right-hander was perfect through four innings before walking Alex Gordon to lead off the fifth, and Canning finished his longest outing in the majors having thrown 60 of 93 pitches for strikes, including an impressive 16 swinging strikes. He'll carry a 3.80 ERA and 24:7 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Rangers.