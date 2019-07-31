Angels' Griffin Canning: Blanks Tigers over six innings
Canning (4-6) earned the win against Detroit on Tuesday, pitching six shutout innings and allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Canning entered Tuesday with an ugly 12.34 ERA in July but turned things around against the lowest scoring offense in baseball, limiting Detroit to five baserunners while completing six innings for the first time in his last five games. The rookie right-hander posted a 2.57 ERA in May but has mostly struggled since, giving up 31 earned runs in 47 innings over the last two months. He'll look to start August on a positive foot when he takes on the Reds in Cincinnati on Monday.
