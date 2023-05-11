Canning (2-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings during a 5-4 loss to Houston. He struck out three.

Canning allowed a two-out, solo home run to Yordan Alvarez in the first and proceeded to toss two scoreless frames before getting into trouble in the fourth. It was the first time through five starts that Canning failed to complete at least five innings, and he tied his season high with five earned runs. As long as Jose Suarez (shoulder) remains on the injured list, Canning should continue to draw starts, even if the results aren't overwhelmingly positive.