Canning allowed six runs on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Friday's win over Baltimore. He did not factor in the decision.

Canning served up a massive 451-foot solo blast to Trey Mancini in the first inning and another solo shot to Domingo Leyba in the second. The Orioles knocked him out of the game after scoring another four runs in the third, including a three-run double by Anthony Santander. Canning had allowed just five earned runs through 16.2 innings over his last three outings before Friday's rough start. His ERA shot up to 5.60 alongside a 62:28 K:BB through 62.2 innings. Canning in lined up to pitch in Seattle next week.