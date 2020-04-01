Play

Canning (elbow) has been cleared to resume a throwing program, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

A late-February MRI showed "chronic changes to the UCL" in Canning's right forearm. Many feared the worst, but Canning has responded well to a PRP injection and general manager Billy Epler suggested Wednesday that Canning could be back on elevated ground by the end of April. With that, it seems like Canning is currently on track to be ready whenever the regular season begins, though he will carry elevated injury risk after also dealing with elbow issues at the end of 2019.

