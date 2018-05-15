Angels' Griffin Canning: Contributes to second no-hitter of season
Canning struck out eight and walked two over 4.1 scoreless innings as part of a combined no-hitter in Double-A Mobile's 9--0 victory Monday over Birmingham.
It's the second time this season that Canning has contributed to a combined no-hitter after previously keeping Montgomery out of the hit column for five innings in his third appearance for Mobile back on April 28. Unlike that outing, Canning exhibited much better control Monday, though his 4.6 BB/9 rate since moving to the Southern League still remains a bit of an eyesore. Canning's ability to effectively mix four offerings should make him a plus source of strikeouts as he continues his climb through the minor-league ranks, but he'll probably need to curb the free passes in order to project as anything more than a mid-rotation arm once he reaches maturity.
