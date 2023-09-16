Canning (7-7) yielded four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Detroit.

Canning allowed a run in each of the first two innings and later coughed up solo shots to Javier Baez and Jake Rogers. Over his last three starts, Canning has posted a solid 17:3 K:BB but has gone 0-3 while allowing nine runs. He hasn't picked up a win since snagging one in relief Aug. 19 and his last win in a start was June 24. Canning is currently projected to start in Minnesota next week.