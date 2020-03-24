Canning (elbow) may be able to resume throwing sometime next week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Canning received a platelet-rich plasma injection March 6, but had to wait four weeks until throwing again. That would put him in line to start ramping up as early as April 3, though no specifics were given by general manager Billy Eppler. Canning had complained of elbow discomfort -- the original cause of his shut down -- but the team has consistently maintained there is no structural damage, and he is reportedly feeling well in his recovery.