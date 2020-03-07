Angels' Griffin Canning: Could start throwing in three weeks
Canning (elbow) is hopeful that he will be cleared to resume throwing in three weeks, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
He had a single PRP injection Friday to address right elbow discomfort. Canning said nothing is torn and it's just some tissues rubbing against each other. He said surgery was never presented as an option by any of the doctors he has seen. Injuries have been a problem for Canning in pro ball, but it sounds like there is a chance we could see him in the big-league rotation sometime in the first few months of the season.
