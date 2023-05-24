Canning (3-2) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Canning got all the support he needed when Mickey Moniak gave the Angels a 1-0 lead on the second pitch from Boston starter Brayan Bello. Prior to Tuesday, Canning hadn't completed six innings in any of his first six starts. He also snapped a streak of giving up a home run in five straight outings. The right-hander is at a 4.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB through 36.1 innings this season. He's tentatively projected for a road start versus the White Sox next week.